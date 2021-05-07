    Manchester United's Joel Glazer Pens Response to Fans over Super League, Protests

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021

    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Manchester United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer wrote an apology to the club's fans' forum Friday following the failed effort to join the Super League, which reignited significant fan protests against his family's ownership of the club.

    Glazer explained he wanted to "reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made" and promised the make the fans' forum a bigger part of future decisions:

    "In particular, I want to acknowledge the need for change, with deeper consultation with you as our main fan representative body across a range of important issues, including the competitions we play in. We also recognize the importance of fan and football interests being embedded in key decision-making processes at every level of the club, and we are open to constructive discussions on how to reinforce that principle."

                      

