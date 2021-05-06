Report: Bobby McCain to Visit Washington Football Team After Dolphins Release

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Bobby McCain might not have to wait too long to find his home for the 2021 NFL season.

The safety, who was released by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, will visit the Washington Football Team on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCain, a team captain, spent all six seasons of his career with the Dolphins.

McCain was a fifth-round pick out of Memphis by the Dolphins in 2015. He started a career-high 15 games in 2020 while appearing in all 16 for the fourth time, posting 46 tackles and an interception.

He finished his time in Miami with seven interceptions, four sacks and a forced fumble in addition to 254 tackles.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $27 million extension with the team in 2018. According to ESPN, the Dolphins will save $5.6 million against the cap and accumulate $1.5 million in dead money. McCain's roster spot went to tight end Jibiri Blount, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount. The newcomer played basketball, not football, at North Carolina Central.

In another move that bolsters the defense, the Dolphins reportedly signed former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty to work alongside the league's 2020 interception leader, Xavien Howard.