    Jibri Blount, Son of Steelers Hall of Famer Mel, Signs Contract with Dolphins

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 7, 2021
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins signed free-agent tight end Jibri Blount.

    The son of Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mel Blount, Jibri played basketball in college. He spent two years at Cleveland State before excelling at North Carolina Central. The Pittsburgh native averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds and was named 2019-20 MEAC Player of the Year with the Eagles.

    The Dolphins previously signed Jibri's older brother Akil in 2016. Miami cut Akil before the start of the regular season, and he was similarly unable break through with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before briefly playing for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

    While Blount obviously faces long odds of carving out a long NFL career, Antonio Gates shows it can be done. Gates didn't play football in college and proceeded to make eight Pro Bowls and earn three All-Pro nods at tight end.

    Between his family name and 6'7", 230-pound frame, the Dolphins might as well give Blount a shot to see what he can do on the gridiron. He'll have plenty of competition at the position, though.

    Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe will likely open the season as Miami's top two tight ends, and the team selected Boston College pass-catcher Hunter Long in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cowboys Should Add Sherman Post-Draft to Complete Defensive Rebuild

      Cowboys Should Add Sherman Post-Draft to Complete Defensive Rebuild
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Should Add Sherman Post-Draft to Complete Defensive Rebuild

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Dolphins Ink Basketball Player

      Jibri Blount, son of Steelers HOF CB Mel Blount and MEAC Player of the Year, signs with Dolphins

      Dolphins Ink Basketball Player
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Dolphins Ink Basketball Player

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      WFT Plans for Full Capacity

      Washington intends to have fans back at FedFex Field at full capacity for 2021 season

      WFT Plans for Full Capacity
      NFL logo
      NFL

      WFT Plans for Full Capacity

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Schefter Explains Rodgers Report

      NFL insider says Aaron Rodgers' desire to leave Packers was known before draft-day report (DP Show)

      Schefter Explains Rodgers Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Schefter Explains Rodgers Report

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report