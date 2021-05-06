Jibri Blount, Son of Steelers Hall of Famer Mel, Signs Contract with Dolphins

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins signed free-agent tight end Jibri Blount.

The son of Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mel Blount, Jibri played basketball in college. He spent two years at Cleveland State before excelling at North Carolina Central. The Pittsburgh native averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds and was named 2019-20 MEAC Player of the Year with the Eagles.

The Dolphins previously signed Jibri's older brother Akil in 2016. Miami cut Akil before the start of the regular season, and he was similarly unable break through with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before briefly playing for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

While Blount obviously faces long odds of carving out a long NFL career, Antonio Gates shows it can be done. Gates didn't play football in college and proceeded to make eight Pro Bowls and earn three All-Pro nods at tight end.

Between his family name and 6'7", 230-pound frame, the Dolphins might as well give Blount a shot to see what he can do on the gridiron. He'll have plenty of competition at the position, though.

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe will likely open the season as Miami's top two tight ends, and the team selected Boston College pass-catcher Hunter Long in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.