Mets Rumors: Carlos Carrasco 'Hasn’t Been Feeling Right' in Hamstring Injury Rehab

Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The New York Mets shifted pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list Thursday amid a setback in his recovery from a torn right hamstring.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Carrasco "hasn’t been feeling right" rehabbing the injury, so the team chose to push back the timeline for his return. He will now be eligible to return from the injured list May 31.

The Mets said Carrasco was set to begin minor league rehabilitation over the weekend. It's unclear if the change in his status will push back that timeframe.

Carrasco initially injured his hamstring in spring training and was expected to miss six to eight weeks. The right-hander was acquired by the Mets as part of the trade that also brought Francisco Lindor to New York.

Carrasco posted a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 12 starts during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He spent his first 11 MLB seasons in Cleveland and is under contract through at least 2022.

The Mets will likely continue using Joey Lucchesi in their final spot in the rotation.