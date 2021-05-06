Richard Sherman Says a Reunion with Seahawks Is 'Always in the Cards'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman indicated he could return to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason in an interview with ESPN's First Take:

"It's always in the cards," Sherman said about re-signing with Seattle (h/t Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports). " ... Obviously, Pete [Caroll] and I have had conversations throughout the offseason, and everything just needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out, but it’s definitely not out of the cards."

Sherman spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Seahawks, helping the team win one Super Bowl to go with two NFC titles. He earned four Pro Bowl selections during this stretch and was named first-team All-Pro three times.

From 2012-15, the Seahawks finished first in the NFL in points allowed each year.

The 33-year-old left in 2018 and spent the past three seasons with the division rival San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback once again found success, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 while helping the squad reach the Super Bowl.

Even though a calf injury limited him to just five games in 2020, it's clear he is good enough to help a team win when healthy.

This could make him the perfect fit for Seattle, which finished 31st against the pass last season before losing cornerback Shaquill Griffin to free agency.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Seahawks were "open" to a reunion with Sherman.

Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider also recently indicated there was no bad blood between the two sides, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

It could lead to Sherman signing with the Seahawks before the start of the 2021 season.