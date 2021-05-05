NFL Offering 50 Tickets to Super Bowl 56 in Effort to Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The NFL is offering 50 tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI as a means of encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, further details on how to win the tickets will be announced Saturday during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which is airing on ABC.

Last season's Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs featured a limited attendance of 25,000 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Of the 25,000 in attendance, approximately 7,500 were vaccinated health care workers who were given free tickets by the NFL, per NBC Sports.

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, some teams had no fans in attendance at their games, while others filled only a small percentage of their stadiums.

With more of the United States population getting vaccinated daily and restrictions getting eased or lifted in certain states, there is seemingly a good chance that Super Bowl LVI will have a full allotment of fans in attendance.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which opened last year and is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to marking the first Super Bowl to be held at SoFi Stadium, Super Bowl LVI will be the first Super Bowl held in the Los Angeles area since the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in 1993.