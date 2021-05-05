Kawhi Leonard Working on Music Project to Benefit Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is collaborating with NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave for a musical project, with proceeds going toward the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"It just merges basketball and music together," Leonard told reporters Tuesday of Culture Jam. "It's always been something on my mind that I wanted to do. It's just something that could uplift our community, and a portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation."

The five-time All-Star also said the work for Culture Jam has been ongoing for the last six or seven months.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is named for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The name was changed to include a reference to Gianna after she and Kobe were among the nine people killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

The organization aims to "[create] positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports." Vanessa Bryant recently released a "Mambacita" line of clothing to honor Gianna and raise money and awareness for the foundation.