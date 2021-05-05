Blue Jays to Play Home Games in Buffalo Starting in June Due to COVID-19

Nicholas T. LoVerde/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Wednesday they're planning to stage home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, beginning June 1.

The Blue Jays have been playing games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. According to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi, the franchise was hopeful of returning to Toronto, but that remains unfeasible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Jays renovated Sahlen Field to make it more suitable for MLB games. Beyond cosmetic changes, updates to the weight room and clubhouse were on the list of alterations.

Those renovations have also forced the Buffalo Bisons to open the 2021 Triple-A season in Trenton, New Jersey.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in March the state was allowing professional sports teams to fill up to 20 percent of the capacity of outdoor stadiums. That number has since risen to 33 percent beginning May 19 with more New Yorkers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Blue Jays sit fourth in the American League East at 14-14, though their plus-19 run differential is second in the division and fourth-best in the AL. Returning to Buffalo could prove beneficial since it will cut down slightly on travel to the majority of its division rivals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jays begin a 10-game homestand Friday, May 14, which will be their final series in Dunedin before their move north.