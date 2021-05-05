Fans React to WWE Legend The Rock's TV Show 'Young Rock' Season 1 Finale

Photo by: Mark Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Young Rock's freshman season drew to a close, and viewers were left on the edge of their seats wondering whether Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be elected president in 2032.

The series is framed around a hypothetical 2032 presidential run, with the retired wrestling legend revealing details of his life across the campaign trail.

Tuesday's episode included a brief mention of Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, getting arrested for allegedly extorting another wrestling promoter. She was later acquitted of the charges.

Johnson also spoke about signing with Miami out of high school, with the former WWE champion apparently cold-calling a Hurricanes staffer to show how badly he wanted to join the Hurricanes.

Miami head coach Dennis Erickson and defensive line coach Ed Orgeron were both impressed when The Rock made them wait during an official visit because he wanted to complete a workout.

Young Rock skipped ahead to when Johnson watched the 1995 NFL draft from home in hopes of landing in the pros. He went undrafted, which effectively extinguished any chance of him carving out an NFL career.

The Rock subsequently signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders The climate in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, may have been slightly exaggerated.

While this is the end of the Young Rock for now, viewers shouldn't fret about the future of the series. NBC has already renewed the show for a second season. Johnson teased revealing more about Maivia's arrest and his CFL run down the road, so the 49-year-old clearly has plenty more stories to tell.