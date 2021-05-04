Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow Will Interest Jags If We Feel Like He Can Help Us Win

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

Urban Meyer found his franchise quarterback when he drafted Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, but that won't stop him from bringing back one of his former quarterbacks if the opportunity is right.

Meyer told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he would be open to giving Tim Tebow a chance as the former Florida quarterback attempts an NFL comeback. Tebow requested a tryout and worked out with the Jaguars as a tight end.

“It’s very simple: If we believe that Tim Tebow can help us win a game, then we’d look into it,” Meyer said Monday. “And we’re not there yet. If it happens, that’s our decision behind it.”

Meyer was not involved in the workout and didn't even watch the entirety of it as he prepared for the NFL draft, according to Bell. Rather, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen supervised it, and Meyer said he will share his opinion on Tebow but will leave the decision to sign him up to his staff.

“Obviously, when you start talking about a position he’s never played, or hasn’t played in a while, that’s pretty tough,” Meyer said. “So, we’re reviewing everything.”

Meyer coached Tebow at Florida from 2006-09, and the duo won two national championships. Tebow was crowned the Heisman Trophy winner in 2007.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But his NFL career never quite panned out after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos at No. 25 overall. He appeared in 35 games and made 16 starts between Denver and the New York Jets, finishing his career with 2,422 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 989 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns.

Tebow then switched sports and joined the New York Mets organization. He played in the minor leagues from 2016-19 and reached as high as Triple-A ball. He stepped away from baseball in February.

The Jaguars could certainly use some help at tight end. They didn't address the need in the draft, so they're currently rolling ahead with free-agent pickup Chris Manhertz, who has scored just one touchdown in the last four seasons combined, as their TE1.

James O'Shaughnessy didn't score last season but tacked on 262 yards in his second season in Jacksonville, starting 13 games.

Tyler Eifert, the team's leading tight end in 2020, is a free agent.