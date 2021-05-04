2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Scout Favors John Metchie Over Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama produced two top-10 receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to one scout, Crimson Tide junior receiver John Metchie III's could set his sights even higher.

The scout told NFL draft analyst Matt Miller that he already considers Metchie a better prospect than Waddle and Smith ahead of the 2021 season.

Metchie recorded 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, serving as the second receiver behind Smith with Waddle out of the lineup with an injury for most of the season.

The projected first-rounder will take over as WR1 in Tuscaloosa next season as part of a retooled Tide offense. Alabama will have a new starting quarterback, running back and three new starting offensive linemen, in addition to replacing Smith and Waddle in 2021.

Most of those decisions will be made during offseason battles, and Metchie's draft grade may wind up being dependent on Nick Saban's choice at quarterback. Mac Jones blasted every school passing record last season, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Bryce Young, a former 5-star prospect, is currently considered the favorite to win the starting job. Young is a dual threat who can do a ton of damage with his feet and may not wind up passing the ball as much as Jones, who almost never ran the football last season.

Paul Tyson is a more pro-style quarterback who is expected to compete for the job and may wind up providing a more Jones-like feel to the offense.