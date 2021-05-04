Marcus Peters Was 'Pissed off' Over 2019 Trade From Rams to Ravens: 'F--k Them'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters said Tuesday he was "pissed off" by the Los Angeles Rams' decision to trade him in October 2019.

Peters explained his mindset about the deal during an appearance on the Catchin' Fades with Aqib Talib podcast:

The three-time Pro Bowl selection didn't publicly acknowledge his frustration with the trade initially. After joining the Ravens, he confirmed his surprise but said he left with his "head held high."

"Right before I left, I just went up there and just told you everybody, 'Hey, thank you.' You feel me?" Peters told reporters at the time. "I know there were some things that were questionable when I first got left from K.C. to get there. And I just told them, 'Thank you for just believing and trusting in me in the locker room to just be myself.'"

The University of Washington product also said he didn't plan to change anything despite being traded twice within his first five NFL seasons.

"I'm going to be Marcus Peters 24/7. We ain't going to end until I'm gone," he said. "That's how my mom and my dad raised me to be. I stand tall, and I handle my business. So you can't faze me."

Regardless of the reason for his trade from L.A., Peters has become an important part of Baltimore's secondary over the past season-and-a-half.

The 28-year-old California native earned Second Team All-Pro selection in 2019, and he posted 52 total tackles, nine passes defended, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a sack across 14 games last season.

Peters also signed a three-year, $42 million contract extension in December 2019 that runs through the 2022 season.

He'll remain a key part of the Ravens secondary in 2021 as the team attempts to meet Super Bowl-level expectations after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs last year.