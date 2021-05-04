Eagles' Howie Roseman Explains Awkward Draft Room Video with Tom Donahoe

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Howie Roseman's draft-room interaction with Tom Donahoe was apparently every bit as awkward as it appeared on camera.

The Eagles general manager appeared on 94 WIP in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying Donahoe was angry because he wanted the team to take NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill rather than trade back in Round 3.

The Eagles acquired an extra sixth-round pick to move back three spots to No. 73 overall; McNeill was taken No. 72 by the Detroit Lions, leaving Philly to take Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams.

“We had two guys, two guys standing out on our board. Two defensive linemen,” Roseman said. “And they’re different. They’re different flavors. One is a three-technique, one is more of a nose tackle. Obviously, when you have different flavors, everyone likes different flavors.”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed Roseman's account of events, reporting Donahoe thought the extra sixth-round pick was "needless." He was also not the only person in the front office who preferred McNeill.

Of course, Donahoe was the only person who was so demonstrably upset by the pick that his reaction went viral. As Roseman went to fist-bump his fellow Eagles front office members after selecting Williams, Donahoe was shown giving him a half-hearted acknowledgment before putting his hands in his pockets in frustration. Donahoe then appeared to say something to Roseman, who offered a shrug in response.

While none of the audio was available on the draft broadcast, it's clear there was some level of fissure in the Eagles front office.