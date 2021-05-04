Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Broncos 'Going to Be the Most Interested' in Deal for QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly the team most interested in acquiring Aaron Rodgers if the Green Bay Packers trade their disgruntled quarterback.

"The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested [in Aaron Rodgers] and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to try to make this trade go down," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Tuesday on Get Up.

The Broncos already traded for Teddy Bridgewater this offseason but only gave up a sixth-round pick in that deal. They did not select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft even though Justin Fields and Mac Jones were both available at No. 9 overall. Denver instead selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The Packers have been steadfast in their stance they will not trade Rodgers, even though the reigning league MVP has been equally strident in saying he no longer wants to play for the franchise. General manager Brian Gutekunst has made several public comments in the media in recent days, saying he has no plans to trade Rodgers.

"I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation," Gutekunst told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Rodgers' displeasure with the franchise dates back to the 2020 NFL draft, when Gutekunst chose to punt high-leverage rounds rather than target immediate-impact players. He traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1 and grabbed backup running back AJ Dillon and backup tight end Josiah Deguara in Rounds 2 and 3, respectively.

Selecting Love as a long-term replacement for Rodgers appears to be the biggest sticking point. Rodgers was blindsided by the move, and Gutekunst acknowledged the team failed to properly communicate with its franchise quarterback.

The Broncos would provide an interesting landing spot for Rodgers, given their heavy investment in skill-position players in recent seasons. Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Dalton Risner, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have all been selected in higher rounds of recent drafts and found success. The Broncos also traded up in the 2021 draft to select running back Javonte Williams in Round 2.

It's the exact type of investment the Packers have not made for Rodgers in recent seasons.