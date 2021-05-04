Terry Bradshaw Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Weak' Amid Rumors of QB Being Upset with Packers

David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw criticized Aaron Rodgers amid the Green Bay Packers star's rumored frustration with his current team.

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is," Bradshaw said on WFAN's Moose and Maggie. "Who the hell cares who you draft? He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1?"

He went on to say the Packers should draw a line in the sand.

"Here's what I'd do—I wouldn't budge," he said. "Let him gripe, let him cry—retire, you're 38, go ahead and retire, see you later."

ESPN's Adam Schefter unexpectedly interrupted the NFL draft discourse when he reported last Thursday that Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the [Packers] that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."

While the arrival of Jordan Love in the 2020 draft probably rankled Rodgers a bit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the reigning MVP was frustrated with his contract situation.

There appears to be even more to the situation as well:

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Rodgers "remains adamant that he won’t return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst." Were the Packers to fire Gutekunst, the 37-year-old might be amenable to a reunion; otherwise, he's not taking a holdout or retirement off the table, per Robinson.

Bradshaw isn't incorrect about the Steelers making contingency plans at quarterback toward the end of his career.

Pittsburgh selected Mark Malone in the first round of the 1980 draft and the pair of Cliff Stoudt (fifth round, 1977) and Mike Kruczek (second round, 1976) before that. That was a much different time, though. For one, the draft was 12 rounds instead of seven, so teams would inevitably double up on a lot of positions regardless of how their roster looked.

Focusing solely on Green Bay's decision to select Love as the source of Rodgers' angst also ignores how the Packers have largely failed to surround him with the kind of support structure befitting one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. This is a conversation that has been happening for years.

Bradshaw, meanwhile, was surrounded by Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth and the Steel Curtain as the Steelers won four Super Bowls.

Because it's only May, there could be plenty more twists and turns in Rodgers' standoff with the Packers.

Maybe they'll eventually patch things up enough to coexist for another season. Or perhaps Gutekunst will follow Bradshaw's advice and call Rodgers' bluff.