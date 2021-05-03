Dodgers News: Dustin May to Have Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury, Out for Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that pitcher Dustin May would undergo UCL reconstruction surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday, May 11.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the injury will end May's season and likely cost him a good chunk of the 2022 campaign as well.

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery.

May, 23, was having an excellent season, going 1-1 in five starts with a 2.74 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 23 innings. He was equally impressive in his 12 starts last season, going 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

His loss will create a major vacuum in the team's starting rotation.

The Dodgers called up left-hander Mike Kickham on Sunday to take May's spot on the 40-man roster.

“[Kickham is] a strike-thrower,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “He's a veteran guy, been around. There's a cutter against lefties into righties. There's a changeup, and it's a sinkerball, so it'll change eye levels once in a while. But he’s a 90-92 [mph] command guy.”

Kickham will settle into the team's bullpen, leaving the fifth starter to be determined for the time being.

Roberts also provided an update on Tony Gonsolin and David Price on Sunday.

“They're both progressing," he said. "The plan for us is to build Tony back up to being a starter—so you're talking five [innings] and 75 [pitches] at the floor. And then David is coming along nicely, playing catch. I still see him getting back with us when he’s ready in the ‘pen. But Tony is the guy that we're trying to build on.”