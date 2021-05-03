Amber Sabathia, Wife of Former Yankees SP CC Sabathia, Becomes Baseball Agent

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

CC Sabathia may have retired in 2020, but his family is staying in the baseball business.

His wife, Amber Sabathia, announced Monday that she was joining CAA as a baseball agent, per Joon Lee of ESPN.

"Having a front row seat alongside CC's career throughout the past two decades provided me with critical insight and experience in business, marketing and philanthropy," she said said in a statement. "I recognize my unique ability to support, advise and lead all facets of the process with players and their families."

The former MLB All-Star and pitcher congratulated her on Twitter:

CAA baseball co-head Jeff Berry said in a statement that Amber Sabathia "has demonstrated tremendous strategic vision and meticulous execution as an entrepreneur and philanthropist" and would bring "a unique perspective as a businesswoman of color, baseball wife, and mother, all of which will prove invaluable to our team and the clients we serve."



Sabathia previously ran the PitCCh In Foundation, which she and her husband started to help serve inner-city youth through athletic and educational programs.