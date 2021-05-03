    Giants GM Talks Possible Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Trades, Faith in Daniel Jones

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    While there are several quarterbacks who are reportedly open to moving on from their respective teams heading into the 2021 season, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is publicly putting his faith in incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

    Aaron Rodgers has reportedly told people within the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, while Russell Wilson has been open about his frustration with the Seattle Seahawks and supposedly went so far as to give the team his list of preferred trade destinations

    But Gettleman's insistence that Jones is the guy for New York isn't new. In March, as Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz all changed teams, he said the Giants "really believe" Jones was the best player to lead the team.

    Jones, the team's No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 draft, threw for 2,943 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 picks through 14 games in 2020. 

