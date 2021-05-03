    Aaron Rodgers Odds: Packers, Broncos, Raiders Favorites to Be QB's Team for 2021

    Jenna Ciccotelli
May 3, 2021
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of the Green Bay Packers organization, but the odds suggest that he won't get his wish.

    The Packers are currently the betting favorite for where Rodgers will play his first snap of the season, at -150 odds (bet $100 to win $66.67) via DraftKings

    The Denver Broncos (+200) and Las Vegas Raiders (+600) are also in the running. 

    The New Orleans Saints are the fourth team on the board at +1000 odds.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is frustrated with a lack of a long-term extension, and he wants to more involved in personnel decisions with the franchise. In addition to being bothered by the team's drafting of Jordan Love in 2020, the team released wideout Jake Kumerow after Rodgers publicly praised him in September. 

    But the team brass isn't so willing to move on from the franchise star.

    Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Saturday that he "can't fathom [Rodgers] not being in Green Bay" after general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy issued similar sentiments. 

    "We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Gutekunst said Friday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

