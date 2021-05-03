Titans' Draft Pick Rashad Weaver Charged with Assault; Accused of Punching Woman

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Rashad Weaver, one of the Tennessee Titans' fourth-round draft picks, has been charged with one count of simple assault and is accused of punching a woman in April, according to John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The 23-year-old was a consensus All-American at Pitt last season, posting 14.5 tackles for loss through nine games, an ACC-best rate of 1.61 per game.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Pittsburgh.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who was later identified as Weaver allegedly punched a woman outside a bar in the Southside neighborhood of Pittsburgh on April 18 after the pair got into an argument. Witnesses told police they saw Weaver punch the woman.

Weaver told officers on the scene "that he had no problem hitting a female if they needed it,” per McGonigal.

The woman was cleared by a medic at the scene, but she later told police that she went to the hospital on April 22 because of vomiting and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Weaver later denied the charges via a statement from his attorney, saying the allegations were "completely false and reckless."

The Titans also issued a statement, saying they were unaware of the charges when they drafted Weaver:

Weaver, a Cooper City, Florida native, was in Florida for the draft. His Oct. 5 hearing is two days after the Sunday of Week 4 on the schedule.