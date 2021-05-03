    Justin Fields Rumors: Vikings Were Set to Draft QB at No. 14 Before Bears' Pick

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 3, 2021

    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The Minnesota Vikings landed a quarterback in the NFL draft, though not the one they had their eyes on.

    According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings were readying to draft Ohio State's Justin Fields with their first-round selection at No. 14 overall before the Chicago Bears traded up to take him at No. 11. 

    Instead, they landed Kellen Mond in the third round at No. 66 overall. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Browns Landed a Gem in UDFA Marvin Wilson

      Did Cleveland pull off the biggest steal of undrafted free agency? 📲

      Browns Landed a Gem in UDFA Marvin Wilson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Landed a Gem in UDFA Marvin Wilson

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Which UDFA Can Make the Biggest Impact?

      Is there another Adam Thielen or James Robinson in this year's class?

      Which UDFA Can Make the Biggest Impact?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which UDFA Can Make the Biggest Impact?

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      SF Liked Lance Since January

      Kyle Shanahan called John Lynch from vacation in Mexico and insisted he look at Trey Lance's film (MMQB)

      SF Liked Lance Since January
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SF Liked Lance Since January

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers GM Doubles Down on Commitment to Rodgers

      Packers GM Doubles Down on Commitment to Rodgers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers GM Doubles Down on Commitment to Rodgers

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report