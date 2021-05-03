Justin Fields Rumors: Vikings Were Set to Draft QB at No. 14 Before Bears' Pick

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings landed a quarterback in the NFL draft, though not the one they had their eyes on.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Vikings were readying to draft Ohio State's Justin Fields with their first-round selection at No. 14 overall before the Chicago Bears traded up to take him at No. 11.

Instead, they landed Kellen Mond in the third round at No. 66 overall.

