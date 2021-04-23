Michigan Police Investigating After Video Shows Flag Football Coach Attacking Parent

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Police in Niles, Michigan, are investigating an incident captured on video at Midwest Performance Academy that showed a flag football coach sucker-punching a parent on the sidelines.

Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten spoke with Ibrahim Samra of WNDU-TV about the incident, noting that assault and battery charges are possible for the coach:

“The victim, the person who got punched, came to the police department to report that he was assaulted and apparently the coach didn’t like how this spectator was looking at him. He referenced that may be he was smiling at the coach and so this coach just happened to punch him, sucker punch him, which to me means punch him in the face. There’s definitely a possibility that he could be charged with assault and battery. Some of that will certainly be up to the victim but assault and battery would be an appropriate charge in this case."

The minute-long video shows the animated coach shouting at another adult in the middle of the field at the indoor facility with kids from both teams milling around. Per Samra, police told him that the coach was initially upset with an official's call during the game.

The coach is then led away by another adult before coming face-to-face with a parent on the sideline.

He then knocked down the parent with one punch, leading to a chaotic scene featuring screaming, crying and another brawl appearing to break loose before breaking up. At least one person is shown charging on the field at someone else before being held back.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per TMZ Sports, the coach's name has not been released publicly. In addition, Kosten told WNDU-TV that charges should be filed after police can identity the coach in question.