Trevor Lawrence Signs Endorsement Contract With Gatorade Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

    Less than one week before he's expected to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence has added Gatorade to his growing list of endorsement deals. 

    Gatorade announced the addition of Lawrence to its family of athletes on Friday:

    According to Gatorade's press release, Lawrence is the first quarterback to sign national deal with the company since Cam Newton. 

    “Signing with Gatorade was an easy choice," Lawrence said in the release. "I have deep ties to the brand, and I’ve used most of the products throughout my entire athletic journey. It’s important to me to surround myself with the best, and I believe that Gatorade is just that when it comes to sports science, hydration and elevating my performance.”

    Lawrence joins other athletes with Gatorade deals, including Zion Williamson, Fernando Tatis Jr., Damian Lillard and Mallory Pugh. 

    Last week, Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico reported Lawrence is expected to sign an apparel deal with Adidas. 

    Lawrence, a three-year starter and 2018 national champion at Clemson, is projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft on April 29. 

