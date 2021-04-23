    Wales Manager, Ex-Manchester United Star Ryan Giggs Charged with Assaulting 2 Women

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2021

    Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

    Wales manager and former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been charged with physically assaulting two women.

    According to Tristan Kirk of Yahoo Sports, Giggs is alleged to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, and her sister at his Manchester home in November.

    Giggs was charged with causing actual bodily harm to Greville, as well as coercive and controlling behavior for his alleged treatment of Greville from December 2017 through November 2020.

    The 47-year-old Giggs has also been charged with common assault against Greville's sister.

    Police were dispatched after a call about an alleged disturbance at Gigg's home on Nov. 1. While there, a woman in her 30s, believed to be Greville, was treated for injuries.

    Per Kirk, Giggs was arrested in November and granted bail. He is set to appear in court on April 28. Giggs has denied any wrongdoing.

    Giggs is best known for his lengthy playing career with Manchester United from 1990-2014 in which he scored 168 goals in 963 appearances and won 13 English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles.

    Additionally, Giggs scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for the Welsh national team, and he played for Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

    After serving as an assistant manager for Manchester United from 2014-16, Giggs became the Wales national team manager in 2018.

    Giggs has been suspended from his role with the Welsh national team since his arrest in November.

    Related

      Konate Agrees Liverpool Terms

      Reds will pay $31M release clause for Leipzig defender (Romano)

      Konate Agrees Liverpool Terms
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Konate Agrees Liverpool Terms

      Bulinews
      via Bulinews

      Kane Doesn't Train 👀

      Tottenham captain misses training ahead of League Cup final vs. City

      Kane Doesn't Train 👀
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Doesn't Train 👀

      Jack Pitt-Brooke
      via The Athletic

      Zidane: Absurd to Disqualify Madrid from UCL

      Zizou says it would be 'illogical and absurd' to disqualify Real after Super League fiasco

      Zidane: Absurd to Disqualify Madrid from UCL
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane: Absurd to Disqualify Madrid from UCL

      Euan McTear
      via Managing Madrid

      Barca Working on 3-Year Messi Deal

      Laporta wants to give Leo a three-year contract extension (ESPN)

      Barca Working on 3-Year Messi Deal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca Working on 3-Year Messi Deal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report