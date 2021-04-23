Wales Manager, Ex-Manchester United Star Ryan Giggs Charged with Assaulting 2 Women

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Wales manager and former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been charged with physically assaulting two women.

According to Tristan Kirk of Yahoo Sports, Giggs is alleged to have assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, and her sister at his Manchester home in November.

Giggs was charged with causing actual bodily harm to Greville, as well as coercive and controlling behavior for his alleged treatment of Greville from December 2017 through November 2020.

The 47-year-old Giggs has also been charged with common assault against Greville's sister.

Police were dispatched after a call about an alleged disturbance at Gigg's home on Nov. 1. While there, a woman in her 30s, believed to be Greville, was treated for injuries.

Per Kirk, Giggs was arrested in November and granted bail. He is set to appear in court on April 28. Giggs has denied any wrongdoing.

Giggs is best known for his lengthy playing career with Manchester United from 1990-2014 in which he scored 168 goals in 963 appearances and won 13 English Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Additionally, Giggs scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for the Welsh national team, and he played for Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

After serving as an assistant manager for Manchester United from 2014-16, Giggs became the Wales national team manager in 2018.

Giggs has been suspended from his role with the Welsh national team since his arrest in November.