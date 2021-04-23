Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Rumors: Talks Involving Ravens OT 'Heating Up' Before Draft

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Less than one week from the start of the 2021 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly ramping up their efforts to engage other teams in trade talks for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, trade talks involving Brown are "heating up" leading into the draft.

