    Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Kyle Pitts Highlight 2021 NFL Draft Attendees

    Adam WellsApril 23, 2021

    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Trey Lance and tight end Kyle Pitts headline the final list of players who will be attending the 2021 NFL draft in person. 

    Per the official release from the NFL communications department, a total of 58 prospects, including 13 on-site in Cleveland, have committed to participate in draft coverage next week:

