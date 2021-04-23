Lakers' Anthony Davis 'Felt Really Good' in Return from Calf Injury vs. Mavericks

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis returned to his team's lineup Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks after missing over two months with a right calf strain and a re-aggravation of his right Achilles tendonosis.

Following the Lakers' 115-110 road loss, Davis spoke with reporters about how he felt afterward.

"I felt good out there," AD said, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. "I felt really good. Able to do some things that gave the team a little juice."

Davis naturally appeared a little rusty after taking the NBA court for the first time since Feb. 14, scoring just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and grabbing four rebounds in 17 minutes. He's on a minutes restriction as he ramps back up.

However, Davis' return was a welcome sight for a Lakers team that has sorely missed him and LeBron James, who has been sidelined for a month with a high-ankle sprain.

L.A. will take Friday off before returning to American Airlines Center to play Dallas once again on Saturday.