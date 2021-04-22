Report: Warriors' Damion Lee Expected to Miss 10-14 Days Due to Safety Protocols

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly be without Damion Lee for 10 to 14 days as they battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the 28-year-old wing is out because of the league's health and safety protocols put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee has appeared in a career-best 57 games this season, which is his third with Golden State.

The Louisville product is averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season behind 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

He is one of a collection of players on the wing who have helped make up for the loss of Klay Thompson, meaning Kent Bazemore and Jordan Poole will likely play more minutes behind Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins while he is sidelined.

Fortunately for Golden State, it has a chance to win any game as long as Stephen Curry is on the floor.

The two-time MVP scored 32 or more points in 11 of the past 12 games, surpassing the 40-point mark five times during that span. He played his way into the MVP conversation and has proved nearly impossible to stop even without Thompson and Kevin Durant surrounding him like in the past.

The Warriors are 29-30 and currently occupy the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nos. 7-10 seeds will face off in a play-in tournament this season, meaning Lee could have a chance to return and be a key contributor in the postseason if Golden State maintains its spot.