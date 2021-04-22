    Jaycee Horn Says Difference Between Him and Patrick Surtain II Is 'Night and Day'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 23, 2021

    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn told Dallas Cowboys brass that he believes the difference between him and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is "night and day."

    Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk relayed the comments from the Cowboys, who are releasing snippets of video conversations they are having with draft prospects.

    “I feel like I’m the best corner in the draft hands down. When I look at all the corners, I feel like the top, the top of the top is me and Pat Surtain of Alabama. I feel like he a great player. I learned a lot from watching his film. But I think what separates us ultimately is just the way we compete, the way I compete, and the way he plays. I feel like it’s like a night-and-day difference when you turn on the tape.”

    Horn and Surtain have separated themselves from the rest of the defensive back group in the 2021 class.

    They're the top two cornerbacks on big boards from the B/R NFL Scouting Department, Dane Brugler of The Athletic and Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network.

    They're also tops on two notable aggregate big boards from Mock Draft Database and Arif Hasan of The Athletic.

    Both are exceptional in their own rights. For example, Horn has a habit of locking down the top wide receivers in the game:

    And Pro Football Focus tweeted about how valuable Surtain was compared to other defensive backs:

    Both players are also the sons of ex-NFL stars. Horn's father is ex-New Orleans Saints wideout Joe Horn, and Surtain is the son of ex-Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Patrick Surtain.

    We'll soon find out which one of them goes off the board first with the draft set to begin Thursday, April 29.

