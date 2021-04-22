    Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic Headline April 22 NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 23, 2021

    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have been dominating the NBA all season, but they've been particularly exceptional of late. Because of their efforts, they both received boosts in their overall NBA2K21 ratings.

    Curry is now a 97, and Jokic is a 96. Both moved up one point.

    Other players who received one-point boosts include Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (to 92), Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (to 89) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (to 88). Other players got two more points, such as Knicks forward R.J. Barrett (to 82) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (to 81).

    The 33-year-old Curry, who is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, averaged 40.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting (49.7 percent three-point rate) during an 11-game stretch from March 29 through April 19.

    Jokic, 26, has posted a triple-double over his last 10 games, posting 25.7 points on 57.2 percent shooting, 11.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists since April 4. Thanks largely to Jokic, Denver has gone 12-2 in its last 14 games to move to fourth in the Western Conference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      AD Makes His Return Tonight

      Anthony Davis will start vs. Mavs and is expected to only play first half for a limit of 10-15 minutes

      AD Makes His Return Tonight
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD Makes His Return Tonight

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Avoids Serious Injury

      Hawks star has ‘Grade 2 lateral sprain’ on his ankle and will be able return once swelling and discomfort are gone (Woj)

      Trae Avoids Serious Injury
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Avoids Serious Injury

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Curry Calls 30-Point Streak Ending 'Special Ride' After Loss

      Curry Calls 30-Point Streak Ending 'Special Ride' After Loss
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Curry Calls 30-Point Streak Ending 'Special Ride' After Loss

      RSN
      via RSN

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽

      LeBron tweets that 'the league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LBJ Loves Knicks Win Streak 🗽

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report