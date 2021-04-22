Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic Headline April 22 NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic have been dominating the NBA all season, but they've been particularly exceptional of late. Because of their efforts, they both received boosts in their overall NBA2K21 ratings.

Curry is now a 97, and Jokic is a 96. Both moved up one point.

Other players who received one-point boosts include Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (to 92), Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (to 89) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (to 88). Other players got two more points, such as Knicks forward R.J. Barrett (to 82) and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (to 81).

The 33-year-old Curry, who is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion, averaged 40.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting (49.7 percent three-point rate) during an 11-game stretch from March 29 through April 19.

Jokic, 26, has posted a triple-double over his last 10 games, posting 25.7 points on 57.2 percent shooting, 11.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists since April 4. Thanks largely to Jokic, Denver has gone 12-2 in its last 14 games to move to fourth in the Western Conference.