LeBron James Dunk Paying Homage to Kobe Bryant Sells for Record $386K on NBA Top Shot

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

An NBA Top Shot moment of LeBron James commemorating a dunk by Kobe Bryant during a February 2020 game has sold for $387,600 at auction.

Chris Bumbaca of USA Today reported Friday the Heritage Auctions sale represents a record for a release from NBA Top Shot, a platform that features digital highlights as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Last than two weeks later, James threw down a dunk similar to one the Lakers legend delivered at Staples Center 19 years earlier:

The four-time NBA MVP explained afterward he didn't plan on the tribute until he found himself alone on a fast break.

"I didn't really predetermine that either until I jumped," James told reporters. "I just jumped and kind of figured it out, and then...it's crazy how it's the same exact dunk, the same exact hoop that Kobe did [it on] what, 19 years ago or something like that? That was nice."

He added: "Ever see the movie The 6th Man? Kobe came down, put himself in my body and gave me that dunk on that break."

There are only 59 mints of the LeBron-Kobe NBA Top Shot dunk in circulation, with the one being sold at auction listed as No. 3 from the limited-edition release, per Bumbaca.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA Top Shot helped spark the recent NFT craze, which is an offshoot of the rise in sports memorabilia boom that's happened throughout the coronavirus pandemic.