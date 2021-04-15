Justin Fields Betting Favorite to Be Picked 3rd in NFL Draft by 49ers over Mac Jones

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fans hoping their team takes Ohio State's Justin Fields instead of Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft will surely be pleased with Thursday's odds update.

As Will Brinson of CBS Sports shared, Fields is now the favorite to go No. 3 on April 29 at minus-121 (bet $121 to win $100). He is followed quarterbacks Jones (+100), North Dakota State's Trey Lance (+300) and BYU's Zach Wilson (+2500).

Peter King of NBC Sports reported San Francisco has not yet decided who it will take with the No. 3 pick in his Football Morning in America column on Sunday, but that was before head coach Kyle Shanahan was in attendance for Fields' pro day workout Wednesday.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports noted Shanahan was seen providing Fields' quarterback coach, John Beck, suggestions on the throws he was looking for from the signal-caller.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area pointed out Fields took shotgun snaps with his left foot forward and his right foot back during the pro day. That is perhaps notable because he took shotgun snaps with his right foot forward at Ohio State but switched it up for this pro day that included the 49ers' brass.

Having the right foot back is something associated with Shanahan's quarterbacks in the past:

Perhaps this is just Vegas reacting to the pro day with the odds shifts, but there is plenty to like about Fields at No. 3 assuming Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Wilson are off the board in the first two picks.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked the Ohio State product as the No. 2 overall player available in this draft behind Lawrence and as the quarterback with the best mobility. He proved with the Buckeyes that he can make plays with his legs, hit receivers in stride on deep balls and fit throws into tight windows on underneath routes.

It is not particularly difficult to envision him thriving in Shanahan's offense for years to come if the 49ers make this move.

