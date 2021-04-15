Suns, FanDuel Partner to Build Sportsbook Inside Talking Stick Resort Arena

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced a partnership with and FanDuel to build a sportsbook inside their arena beginning next season.

According to a press release Thursday, the deal is a "multi-year market access partnership" that will make FanDuel the official gaming partner of the Suns franchise.

“This is a watershed moment for the Suns organization and our fans,” said Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley. “FanDuel is the perfect partner as our missions are fully aligned. Simply put, FanDuel is committed to making sports more exciting while the Suns are focused on delivering exciting sports and entertainment and engaging fans at the highest level possible.”

Gaming companies have increasingly sought out team partners in order to put books inside arenas as sports gambling continues to see a rise in legalization. The Arizona legislature voted this week to approve sports gambling, which could launch before the end of 2021.

Nineteen states and Washington D.C. have fully legalized sports gambling. Only three states (Wisconsin, Idaho and Utah) are yet to start the process of legalization.

The Suns say they expect their in-arena sportsbook to be fully constructed by the beginning off the 2021-22 NBA season. Its opening will be subject to sports gambling being formally legalized.

According to the release, fans will be able to place wagers both at the 6,300-square-foot facility or from their seats using their FanDuel app. The lounge will be open daily for sports wagering and will include seating and other amenities for fans to track their bets.