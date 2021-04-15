Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Contracts Malaria While on National Team Duty

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced he was hospitalized after contracting malaria while playing for the Gabon national team.

"I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly," Aubameyang wrote Thursday on Instagram. "I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!"

The 31-year-old started and scored a goal in Gabon's 3-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match March 25. He missed Gabon's next fixture, a 2-0 loss to Angola on March 29.

Upon returning to Arsenal, he was in the starting XI for the Gunners' 3-0 loss to Liverpool on April 3. Manager Mikel Arteta subbed him off for Gabriel Martinelli in the 77th minute.

Aubameyang also came onto the pitch in the 78th minute of Arsenal's 1-1 Europa League draw with Slavia Prague last week and assisted Nicolas Pepe's goal. That was the last time the experienced forward was a member of the Gunners' matchday squad.

Aubameyang's Instagram post came as Arsenal matched up with Slavia Prague for the second leg of their quarterfinals encounter.