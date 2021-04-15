Brewers' Devin Williams Discusses ROY Award, Jackie Robinson Day, More in B/R AMA

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Devin Williams parlayed a lights-out 2020 season into a National League Rookie of the Year award. With the Milwaukee Brewers tied for first place in the NL Central this year, the right-hander joined B/R for an AMA session Thursday.

Williams tackled a number of topics, including his impressive rookie season and the meaning of Jackie Robinson Day across MLB.

And for those who played MLB The Show 20, the 26-year-old reliever is well aware of how difficult it was to collect his 99-overall-rated card in the game's Diamond Dynasty mode.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@fitchkarma66: Which former MLB player had the biggest influence on you?

Pedro, I kind of grew up studying his game and how he attacked hitters.

@drugsandhugs: Are you going to help my fantasy team recover?

I’ll definitely try to. I’m trying to win games now.

@maloas23: Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?

I had a lot of good influences. My mom, my grandparents, I’m really close with all of them. People I always looked up to, so definitely a combo of those three.

@Steve_Perrault: What does Jackie Robinson Day mean to you?

It’s special to me because I wouldn't be here without him. He was the right person to do it at that time. His impact is still being felt today and it's nice to see we are finally all celebrating him across the league.

@realalexlarsen: Are you a fan of the idea of robot umps?

It’d be nice to get some extra calls but I think the human element has its place in the game. The umps are pretty spot on most of the time, they have pretty high percentages so we should just keep it as it is.

@GeauxSaints: How do you hold your changeup to get the movement on it like it has?

Just a circle change grip across the four seams. When I throw it, I try and throw it with the circle cutting across the front.

@LandonE: Have you ever wanted to be a starter or gave it much serious thought?

I like starting, I was a starter originally up until 2019. I like my role in the bullpen because you have to lock in for every game as opposed to sitting every four games.

@yankeek: If you could play with any former baseball player who would it be?

I think I have to go with Pedro. To watch him on his day-to-day routines. One of my favorite things to do is watch Woodruff throw.

@avery13: Who’s the hardest batter you’ve had to face?

There's a lot of good ones. Yadi is up there, he spoils a lot of good pitches.

@SportFanBeast: What’s your favorite movie?

The Sandlot is up there for me. Interstellar. Shawshank Redemption.

@BizarreRidell: What were your hitting stats in high school?

I think I hit like .380 my senior year. I had some good stats in AA too, I think we should keep pitchers batting, it’s been a part of the game.

@uncennsoredsports: Was there a defining moment that made you want to pursue pro baseball?

Nothing in particular, I think it was just a combination of things. I've always loved sports. Baseball was always in my top 2 so i figured i might as well pursue it.

@rohang: What’s your advice to young players trying to make it to MLB?

There's always going to be adversity no matter who you are, it matters how you handle it though.

@donttesteddie: What’s your favorite hobby?

Playing video games after games, how I like to wind down.

@oneillkel: Do you play MLB The Show 20? Are you happy that you have a 99 overall card?

Yeah I do like The Show quite a bit, looking forward to the new game. I hadn’t even used that card, it’s too expensive! I played as the Brewers in Diamond Dynasty, but I never got to the 99 card.

@gosawks: What was it like when you first got the call to the Majors?

That was unbelievable. I called my mom and we both just kind of cried on the phone for a minute. We both know how long of a journey it was for me and her. There were so many road trips that she took me on. It was just as much of a journey for her as it was for me.

@ReasonablySober: How do you like Milwaukee?

I like the city, it reminds me of St. Louis but smaller. But it seems like it's got some pretty good food and there’s some decent places to shop when we are allowed to.

@thespider45: Who’s your favorite athlete?

LeBron’s been a big influence for me. I think the way he’s been able to maintain that level of greatest for 18 years along with everything else he does outside the game of basketball. His business and social justice work.

Rapid Fire Questions:

What’s it like giving up 1 earned run all season last year?

It was an amazing run I was able to go on. Kind of coming back to reality this year, sort of struggling and just reminding myself how difficult this game is.

What was it like getting ROY?

That was unbelievable honestly. I wasn't expecting it, but in my mind I thought I was deserving. It was an incredible honor to receive, just want to build on it.

Favorite sneakers?

Travis Scott low 1s. I don't have a ton but I've got a few pairs.