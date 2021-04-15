    Knicks Rumors: John Henson Not Expected to Sign New Contract After Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

    The New York Knicks reportedly do not plan to sign John Henson to a new contract with his initial 10-day deal coming to an end Thursday, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

    Henson suffered a calf injury just two days into his previous contract and has not seen any game action with New York. He also didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans or Friday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

    The 30-year-old has spent the past eight seasons in the NBA but is yet to appear in a game in 2020-21.

    The 6'9", 219-pound big has averages of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during his NBA career, including 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 40 appearances in 2019-20.

    Henson began last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven years with the Milwaukee Bucks but was sent to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland.

    If healthy, the 2012 first-round pick out of North Carolina can provide some valuable depth in the post, especially with his contributions on the defensive end.

    The Knicks could especially use some help down low with Mitchell Robinson injured and Nerlens Noel out Wednesday with an ankle injury. Veteran Taj Gibson has been forced into a bigger role as of late, but the team still needs additional bodies in the post.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It doesn't appear as though Henson is the answer as he deals with his own injury.

    Related

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Full list of presenters in app 📲

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle Approaching Knicks Season’s Homestretch One Game at a Time

      Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle Approaching Knicks Season’s Homestretch One Game at a Time
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle Approaching Knicks Season’s Homestretch One Game at a Time

      Posts by Sam DiGiovanni
      via The Knicks Wall

      Knicks dumping John Henson as Norvel Pelle emerges

      Knicks dumping John Henson as Norvel Pelle emerges
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks dumping John Henson as Norvel Pelle emerges

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      John Henson Not Expected to Sign New Contract After Injury

      John Henson Not Expected to Sign New Contract After Injury
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      John Henson Not Expected to Sign New Contract After Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report