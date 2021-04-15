Knicks Rumors: John Henson Not Expected to Sign New Contract After Injury

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The New York Knicks reportedly do not plan to sign John Henson to a new contract with his initial 10-day deal coming to an end Thursday, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Henson suffered a calf injury just two days into his previous contract and has not seen any game action with New York. He also didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans or Friday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 30-year-old has spent the past eight seasons in the NBA but is yet to appear in a game in 2020-21.

The 6'9", 219-pound big has averages of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during his NBA career, including 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 40 appearances in 2019-20.

Henson began last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven years with the Milwaukee Bucks but was sent to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that sent Andre Drummond to Cleveland.

If healthy, the 2012 first-round pick out of North Carolina can provide some valuable depth in the post, especially with his contributions on the defensive end.

The Knicks could especially use some help down low with Mitchell Robinson injured and Nerlens Noel out Wednesday with an ankle injury. Veteran Taj Gibson has been forced into a bigger role as of late, but the team still needs additional bodies in the post.

It doesn't appear as though Henson is the answer as he deals with his own injury.