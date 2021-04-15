    Baylor Basketball Team Refuse to Accept Jeep After Dealership GM's Insensitive Remark

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Baylor men's basketball team refused to accept a gifted Jeep Wrangler from the Allen Samuels dealership in Waco, Texas, this week after the general manager of the dealership made an insensitive comment during a television interview.

    According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), the custom Jeep the dealership attempted to give to Baylor was driven in the team's championship parade Tuesday. The car, which is wrapped in a national championship logo, would have been given to Baylor head men's basketball coach Scott Drew to drive for a year.

    The offer was turned down, however, after Allen Samuels GM Ted Teague said during an interview on KWTX-TV that Drew could use the Jeep to "recruit, pull some people out of the hood."

    Following the comment, Drew and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades released a joint statement:

    Teague later apologized in a statement of his own:

    "As the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word. I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies."

    Baylor won the first national championship in the history of the men's basketball program this month when it beat previously undefeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the National Championship Game.

    With the win, the Bears finished the season 28-2 and completed a massive turnaround.

    Before Drew entered the fold in 2003 and in his first few seasons at the helm, Baylor rarely came close to reaching the NCAA tournament. From 1988 to 2007, Baylor missed the NCAA tourney 19 straight seasons until Drew finally broke the streak.

    Related

      BU Refuses Jeep After Remark

      Baylor MBB team declines Jeep after dealer's GM said it could be used to 'recruit, pull some people out of the hood'

      BU Refuses Jeep After Remark
      Baylor Basketball logo
      Baylor Basketball

      BU Refuses Jeep After Remark

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      4-Star PG Decommitted from Creighton Due to McDermott's 'Plantation' Comment

      4-Star PG Decommitted from Creighton Due to McDermott's 'Plantation' Comment
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      4-Star PG Decommitted from Creighton Due to McDermott's 'Plantation' Comment

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cincy Hiring UNCG HC

      Bearcats plan to hire Wes Miller as next men’s hoops HC after 10 seasons with Spartans (Rothstein)

      Cincy Hiring UNCG HC
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Cincy Hiring UNCG HC

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant

      Wildcats plan to hire longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as school’s next men’s hoops HC (Stadium)

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report