Bears Legend Jim McMahon Says Chicago Is 'Where Quarterbacks Go to Die'

Legendary quarterback Jim McMahon had some choice words for the organization he led to a Super Bowl while appearing on 12/52 Sports' FatMike Chicago Sports Show this week.

Asked why the Chicago Bears struggle to develop quarterbacks, McMahon had a simple explanation.

"Chicago has always been known for their defense, right?" McMahon said. "Their defense and their running game. And that's probably all they're ever gonna be known for. I think it's where quarterbacks go to die."

(Comments begin at 1:16.00)

Making matters tougher for Bears fans, McMahon couldn't help but compliment the Green Bay Packers—the last team he played for before retiring.

"It was the best organization that I played for of the seven teams that I got to play for," McMahon said. "... From top to bottom, just great people."

While McMahon was finishing his career alongside Brett Favre, the Bears were still struggling to find his replacement.

In the 32 years since McMahon left Chicago, the Bears have turned to Jim Harbaugh, Steve Walsh, Erik Kramer, Dave Krieg, Shane Matthews, Cade McNown, Jim Miller, Kordell Stewart, Chris Chandler, Rex Grossman, Craig Krenzel, Chad Hutchinson, Kyle Orton, Brian Griese, Jay Cutler, Caleb Hanie, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal in Chicago this offseason becoming the latest option at QB1.

Based on McMahon's comments, it won't work out. Not because Dalton isn't talented, but because history tends to repeat itself for quarterbacks in Chicago.