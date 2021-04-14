White Sox's Carlos Rodon Throws No-Hitter vs. Cleveland

AP Photo/David Banks

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon was four strikes away from a perfect game on Wednesday, but his effort was spoiled when he hit Cleveland's Roberto Perez on the foot with a 88.3 mile-per-hour slider in the top of the ninth.

So he settled for a no-hitter as Chicago defeated Cleveland, 8-0.

He ended the night with seven strikeouts.

The last White Sox player to throw a no-hitter was Lucas Giolito on Aug. 25, 2020. There was a time this offseason where it looked like Rodon wouldn't take the hill for Chicago at all in 2021.

The team non-tendered Rodon in December—after he appeared in 11 games between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns—but he re-signed a one-year deal with the team at the end of January.

That came after he had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder in 2017.

Rodon was originally slated to start against Cleveland on Monday, but an upset stomach pushed him to Wednesday's game.

After all was said and done, he could hardly believe it, either.

He has made one other start this season, throwing five scoreless innings while fanning nine in a 6-0 win against Seattle on April 5.

Rodon, who has spent all seven years of his career with the team that drafted him with the No. 3 pick out of North Carolina State in 2014, has only pitched one other complete game throughout his time in MLB—a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels as a rookie in 2015.

San Diego Padres star Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter of the year on Friday, as the Padres defeated the Texas Rangers, 3-0.