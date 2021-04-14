    Duke's Matthew Hurt Will Declare for 2021 NBA Draft, Hire Agent

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 14, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Duke forward Matthew Hurt will be on the board at the 2021 NBA draft.

    The sophomore told ESPN's Jonathan Givony he will hire an agent and forego his collegiate eligibility.

    Hurt was a first-team All-ACC honoree and was named the conference's most improved player. He averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from deep. 

    The 6'9" star is ranked No. 48 in ESPN's Top 100 list for the 2021 draft, though he didn't make the cut in the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman

    According to Givony, Hurt is the second-best three-point shooter among players who are projected to go in the draft. Davion Mitchell of Baylor has the slight edge behind the arc, coming off of a year in which he shot 44.7 percent from three.

    Still, Hurt's statistics put him in historical company. According to Givony, he will be just the second player in the last 30 years to be drafted after posting at least a 63 percent success rate in two-point range and 44 percent from deep. 

    The other was Doug McDermott, a Creighton product who is in his seventh NBA season and third with the Indiana Pacers.

    Hurt previously played for Team USA at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship and played in the 2019 McDonald's All American Game and Nike Hoop Summit. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The NBA draft will be held July 29. 

    Related

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant

      Wildcats plan to hire longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd for school’s next men’s hoops HC (Stadium)

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Arizona to Hire Zags Assistant

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Musselman Gets 5-Yr Extension

      Arkansas men’s hoops HC gets deal through 2025-26 that pays him $4M per year (Rothstein)

      Musselman Gets 5-Yr Extension
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Musselman Gets 5-Yr Extension

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Duke's Matthew Hurt to the NBA

      Blue Devils' sophomore forward (18.3 PPG) declares for the draft and will hire an agent (ESPN)

      Duke's Matthew Hurt to the NBA
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Duke's Matthew Hurt to the NBA

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NCAA to Pass Transfer Rule

      D-I Council likely to approve rule allowing student-athletes to transfer once without having to sit out

      Report: NCAA to Pass Transfer Rule
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: NCAA to Pass Transfer Rule

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report