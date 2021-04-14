Justin Fields Holds Private 2nd Pro Day for Patriots, 49ers, Jets, Falcons, More

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Ohio State star Justin Fields had his second workout in front of NFL teams on Wednesday.

Even though the workout was closed to the media, there were reportedly several notable clubs present to watch Fields throw as the clock continues counting down to the 2021 NFL draft.

Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, there were at least seven teams that had representatives in Columbus, including six clubs that are currently picking inside the top 10:

The Athletic's David Lombardi shared video posted on Instagram by Ohio State showing some of Fields' throws from Wednesday:

The New York Jets are certainly looking for a quarterback after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on April 5.

Zach Wilson has been the consensus choice to land with the Jets at No. 2 overall, but there's no harm in them doing their due diligence on another high-upside quarterback prospect.

Breer also reported that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels led the New England Patriots' contingent, along with assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and national scout Matt Groh.

The Patriots have been linked to Fields if he falls further than expected and they can potentially trade up to acquire him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Mel Kiper projected New England to make a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for the 10th overall pick to select Fields in his most recent mock draft.

Of course, the most interesting team in the first round right now are the San Francisco 49ers. They already made their move up by acquiring the No. 3 pick from the Miami Dolphins, presumably to select a quarterback.

Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello were all in Columbus on Wednesday.

Shanahan and Lynch previously attended Mac Jones' pro day at Alabama on March 30, the same day as Fields' first workout in front of scouts. Shanahan told reporters he decided to watch Jones' workout because he heard from Fields' agent that the Buckeyes star would have a second pro day.

Barrows reported on Tuesday that John Beck, who played two seasons with the Washington Football Team from 2010-11 when Shanahan was offensive coordinator, is currently working as Fields' private coach.

“Knowing that I’ve been around [Fields] the last three months, he’ll reach out and just want to ask questions or talk,” Beck told Barrows of discussions he's had with Shanahan.

Barrows also noted that the 49ers, as well as other teams in attendance, gave Beck "some suggestions" on the kinds of plays they wanted to see Fields run during this workout.

Most draft prognosticators, including Kiper, still project San Francisco will select Jones with the No. 3 pick.

If that happens, the Atlanta Falcons at four could certainly make Fields their pick. Matt Ryan's contract could complicate matters since he's got a $40.5 million dead cap number in 2022, but teams have been able to manage difficult cap situations in the past.

The Panthers did exercise Darnold's fifth-year option for 2022, but an $18.86 million cap hit isn't that hard to get out from under for a quarterback.

The Denver Broncos at No. 9 are a potential sleeping giant if they can figure out the quarterback position. They already have Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as their top two receivers, Melvin Gordon II at running back and Noah Fant at tight end.

Drew Lock struggled in his first full season as the starting quarterback in Denver. He threw for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 59.3 completion percentage in 13 starts.

Regardless of where Fields ends up landing, it seems unlikely he will have a long wait to hear his name called given his talent level and the number of teams looking for a quarterback.