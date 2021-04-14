Serena Williams to Executive Produce Docuseries as Part of New Amazon TV Contract

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Serena Williams is joining forces with Amazon to produce a docuseries that will chronicle her life on and away from the tennis court, according to TMZ Sports.

The 39-year-old will serve as an executive producer on the currently untitled series, which will include unscripted and scripted material and be available on Prime Video.

"I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world," Williams said.

One of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, 73 championship wins and has amassed more than $95 million in prize payouts. Soon, she could land some television awards, too.