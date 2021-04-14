    Serena Williams to Executive Produce Docuseries as Part of New Amazon TV Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIApril 14, 2021

    Hannah Peters/Getty Images

    Serena Williams is joining forces with Amazon to produce a docuseries that will chronicle her life on and away from the tennis court, according to TMZ Sports

    The 39-year-old will serve as an executive producer on the currently untitled series, which will include unscripted and scripted material and be available on Prime Video. 

    "I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world," Williams said.

    One of the greatest players in tennis history, Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, 73 championship wins and has amassed more than $95 million in prize payouts. Soon, she could land some television awards, too. 

    Related

      Serena Williams Inks TV Deal With Amazon, Docuseries In The Works

      Serena Williams Inks TV Deal With Amazon, Docuseries In The Works
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Williams Inks TV Deal With Amazon, Docuseries In The Works

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Stefanos Tsitsipas' Win Highlights Tuesday's Results at Monte Carlo

      Stefanos Tsitsipas' Win Highlights Tuesday's Results at Monte Carlo
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Stefanos Tsitsipas' Win Highlights Tuesday's Results at Monte Carlo

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      French Open: Mixed Doubles to Return for 2021

      French Open: Mixed Doubles to Return for 2021
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      French Open: Mixed Doubles to Return for 2021

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Monte Carlo: Tommy Paul Among Monday Winners Before Rain Delay

      Monte Carlo: Tommy Paul Among Monday Winners Before Rain Delay
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Monte Carlo: Tommy Paul Among Monday Winners Before Rain Delay

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report