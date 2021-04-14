    'Last Chance U' Star Recruit KJ Allen Flips Commitment from USC to Texas Tech

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 14, 2021

    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    KJ Allen, who was one of the featured players for East Los Angeles College on the inaugural season of Last Chance U: Basketball, announced on Instagram that he has flipped his commitment from USC to Texas Tech.

    "After careful consideration these last few weeks with my friends and family I have decided to De-Commit from USC," Allen wrote.

    "I thank [USC head men's basketball coach Andy Enfield] and his staff for their belief in me. I wish them the best.

    "I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me and am very appreciative. At this time, I would like to announce that I will be committed to Coach [Mark] Adams and the Texas Tech Red Raiders💯#WreckEm."

    247Sports ranks Allen, a 6'6", 225-pound power forward, as the 10th-best junior college prospect in the class of 2021. He was given a 3-star rating.

    East Los Angeles College went 29-1 and reached the California Community College Athletic Association Championship quarterfinals before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Allen joins a rebuilding Texas Tech program that has seen seven players either enter the transfer portal or put their names in consideration for the NBA draft since head coach Chris Beard announced he was leaving for Texas.

    Mark Adams, who was Beard's associate head coach, has taken over a program that went 18-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

