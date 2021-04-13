LPGA HOFer Juli Inkster to Join 2021 U.S. Women's Open Qualifier at Age 60

Andrew Redington/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images

Winning the U.S. Women's Open would be nothing new for Juli Inkster, who did so in 1999 and 2002.

But it would be quite remarkable if she did it in 2021 at the age of 60.

Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek reported Inkster will participate in the 36-hole qualifier on April 26 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links. If she qualifies, she will join the field for the 76th edition of the U.S. Women's Open at the Olympic Club's Lake Course in San Francisco for the June 3-6 tournament.

"I'm probably an idiot for trying, but I think I would be disappointed in myself if I didn't because it's so close to home," Inkster said.

The LPGA Hall of Famer lives near the course and has played it approximately 50 times.

Going from qualifying to first place is not unheard of, as Hilary Lunke (2003) and Birdie Kim (2005) won the U.S. Women's Open in such fashion.

Inkster will look to join them.