Kevin Durant Tweets Shannon Sharpe Blocked Him After Being Called out for 'Lying'

Elsa/Getty Images

The escalating war of words between Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and FS1 television analyst Shannon Sharpe hit a new level Tuesday.

Durant tweeted, "But I'm sensitive" with a screenshot showing that Sharpe has blocked him on social media:

Durant's tweet came after an online back-and-forth between the two in which the two-time NBA Finals MVP called Sharpe out for using a fake quote attributed to Durant to make a point on Monday's episode of Undisputed:

In a segment on Monday's Undisputed, Sharpe went on a rant about Durant telling ESPN's Rachel Nichols he's not motivated by winning championships.

"It's easy for him to say that now since he has those two titles," Sharpe said. "It put his mind at ease. If he felt this way in the beginning he would've never left OKC or fast-tracked himself to winning titles."

The actual quote from Durant's interview with Nichols was more nuanced than him simply saying he wasn't motivated to keep playing basketball to win titles:

"And once I won a championship [with Golden State], I realized that, like, my view on this game is really about development. Like, how good can I be? It's not about, you know, let's go get this championship. I appreciate that stuff and I want to win to experience that stuff, but it's not the end-all, be-all of why I play the game."

Durant has been open about how winning his first title as a member of the Warriors in 2016-17 didn't provide him with the kind of fulfillment he expected when he signed with the team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

“After winning that championship (last season), I learned that much hadn’t changed. I thought it would fill a certain [void]," Durant told Chris Haynes in March 2018. "It didn’t."

The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with Durant in the fold. They also advanced to the NBA Finals in the 2018-19 season but lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors after Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6.

Durant signed with the Nets in July 2019. The 11-time All-Star returned to the lineup on April 7 after missing 23 games with a strained left hamstring. He's averaging 28.1 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting with 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 21 appearances this season.