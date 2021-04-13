Yu Chang Calls Out Anti-Asian Racist Abuse After Error in CLE's Loss to White Sox

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland infielder Yu Chang spotlighted a series of anti-Asian racist messages he received on social media after his throwing error led to his team's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Chang, a Taiwan native, posted screenshots of comments he received on Twitter along with the hashtag "#StopAsianHate" (some language NSFW):

Cleveland and Chicago were tied in the bottom of the ninth inning when Chang, who was playing first base, fielded a grounder and tried to start a double play by throwing to second base. His throw hit the runner, Yasmani Grandal, and careened away, allowing Nick Madrigal to score the winning run.

Chang, 25, signed with the organization in 2013. He played in five levels of the minor leagues along with the Arizona Fall League before making his MLB debut in June 2019.

He didn't play first base in the minors or during his first two MLB seasons. Monday's game marked his seventh appearance at the position in 2021. The game-ending misthrow marked his first error in 35 chances at first base.

In March, NBC News' Kimmy Yam reported research by the Stop AAPI Hate reporting organization showed there were almost 3,800 instances of reported anti-Asian hate over the past year, an increase of nearly 50 percent from the previous year, and 68.1 percent of the reports stemmed from verbal harassment.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One day after that report was released, a man shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas.