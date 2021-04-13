    Kevin Durant Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For 'Lying Again' with LeBron James Comments

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2021

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant for comments he made Monday on Undisputed.

    Sharpe was reflecting on how Durant didn't surpass LeBron James in the eyes of many fans despite beating James twice in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Sharpe also misattributed a quote to KD: "If LeBron James is the GOAT, I beat the GOAT twice and hit the shots in his building. What does that make me?"

    Durant responded to Sharpe by saying, "Y'all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this @ShannonSharpe ???????????????????????????"

    Unfortunately for the NFL legend, it appears the quote was totally fabricated. ESPN's Jay Williams fell into the same trap last October:

    During a 2013 interview with Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins, Durant famously said he was "tired of being second," which partially reflected his frustration at being overshadowed by James. But the 11-time All-Star hasn't made the kind of direct attack on LeBron's resume like the one he was supposed to have uttered.

