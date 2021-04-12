    A.J. Hinch Says Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal Put a 'Cloud over the Sport'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2021
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged the far-reaching effects of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal that came during his tenure with the organization.

    "I do believe that we did some good things in Houston," Hinch told reporters Monday. "I do believe we were wrong in the behavior and the decisions that we made in 2017, and it’s hard to have that cloud over the sport and be responsible for that and be the man that was that was the manager that it happened on my watch."

    Following an investigation into the sign-stealing allegations, MLB suspended Hinch for the 2020 season. The final report from Commissioner Rob Manfred said he "neither devised the banging scheme nor participated in it." He was nonetheless punished for failing to do enough to bring the scheme to an end.

    Even after having served his suspension, Hinch continues to display a level of contrition.

    "It’s something I take very seriously," he said. "I will continue to apologize not only to the Houston fans, but to all the fans around baseball and continue to repeat how wrong it was. And for that, we’re going to have to live with that for the rest of our careers. It’s part of my story."

    Purely in terms of official fallout, the story is largely over. Hinch and Alex Cora, who was also implicated in the report, are back in MLB dugouts. None of the active players were named, and MLB didn't strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Carlos Beltran remains the biggest casualty, having gotten fired by the New York Mets as  their manager once his role in the sign-stealing operation became clear.

    But with a full year having transpired since Manfred's report, the saga remains a sore spot for many. Especially with fans returning to stadiums, the Astros are becoming a regular target for hecklers.

    The specter of the steroid era continues to follow legends such as Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Alex Rodriguez.

    Sooner or later, the heckling will probably die down, but the memory of the scandal is unlikely to go away in the years ahead.

    Related

      AJ Hinch Talks Sign Stealing

      Ahead of tonight's game in Houston, Detroit manager says the sign stealing scandal put a 'cloud over the sport'

      AJ Hinch Talks Sign Stealing
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      AJ Hinch Talks Sign Stealing

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      The Starting Nine Responds to Questions from the Tigers’ Bless You Boys

      The Starting Nine Responds to Questions from the Tigers’ Bless You Boys
      Houston Astros logo
      Houston Astros

      The Starting Nine Responds to Questions from the Tigers’ Bless You Boys

      The Crawfish Boxes
      via The Crawfish Boxes

      3 Cubs Players on COVID List

      RHPs Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman have been placed on the COVID-19 related IL

      3 Cubs Players on COVID List
      MLB logo
      MLB

      3 Cubs Players on COVID List

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Why MLB Is Changing Date of the Non-Waiver Trade Deadline

      Why MLB Is Changing Date of the Non-Waiver Trade Deadline
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Why MLB Is Changing Date of the Non-Waiver Trade Deadline

      nj
      via nj