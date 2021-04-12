Red Sox vs. Twins Postponed After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox has been postponed in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright:

Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, a suburb north of Minneapolis, on Sunday. The 20-year-old was driving with his girlfriend when he was pulled over, and police attempted to take him into custody after learning he had outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to CNN.

According to Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Julie Bosman of the New York Times, body camera video showed the officer shouting "Taser!" before firing. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed it "was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death."

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters before the game that postponing it had been a possibility all morning amid "civil unrest and curfew concerns" (h/t Megan Ryan of the Star-Tribune).

"All of us, all of us, especially us in Minnesota right now, are tired in a lot of ways of having these types of conversations," Baldelli said. "There's a huge disappointment and sadness when you have to wake up to these things. … I shouldn't say there's a disbelief, because I think we've seen these things happening around the country way too much, but it is very disappointing and very sad every time we see this."

After the announcement, Twins president Dave St. Peter spoke to reporters and elaborated on the decision to postpone the game:

The latest killing comes amid the ongoing murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd (h/t CNN).

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd saying that he was unable to breathe.

The teams have yet to announce a makeup date for the game but are currently scheduled to play Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET.