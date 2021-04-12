    Kings' De'Aaron Fox Fined $20K for Criticizing Refs After Loss to Jazz

    Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was fined $20,000 for publicly criticizing officiating after Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz.

    Fox was seen having a heated conversation with officials after the game and went on in his postgame meeting with reporters to rip into the calls made. 

    “It was god-awful,” Fox told reporters. “Mine wasn’t even about me getting there or anything like that. It was calls they were getting on the other end. If you’re going to call something on one end, call it on the other end. And when someone tries to talk to you, you can’t get into your feelings so quick.”

    Fox said he attempted to talk to officials during the game but didn't find a receptive ear. The Kings were called for 23 personal fouls, leading to 35 Utah free throws.

    “It was terrible, it was terrible,” Fox said. “And when you tried to talk to him, he didn’t want to hear anything or he was too good.”

    It's likely Fox's overall frustration with the Kings' level of play also contributed to his anger with officials. Sacramento's loss to the Jazz was the team's sixth straight, a run that will likely end all chances of a postseason berth. 

